Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 14
Chapter 7, Problem 14

_____________ microbes use oxygen in metabolism, while _____________ do not.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two categories of microbes based on their oxygen requirements: those that use oxygen in their metabolism and those that do not.
Recall that microbes which use oxygen in their metabolism are called 'aerobic' microbes because they require oxygen to generate energy.
Understand that microbes which do not use oxygen in their metabolism are called 'anaerobic' microbes; they either do not require oxygen or may even be harmed by it.
Fill in the blanks with the correct terms: the first blank should be 'aerobic' to describe microbes that use oxygen, and the second blank should be 'anaerobic' for those that do not.
Review the definitions to reinforce the concept: aerobic microbes perform aerobic respiration using oxygen, while anaerobic microbes rely on other metabolic pathways that do not involve oxygen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Microbes

Aerobic microbes require oxygen for their metabolism, using it as the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration to generate energy efficiently. These organisms thrive in oxygen-rich environments and include many bacteria and fungi.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:11
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration

Anaerobic Microbes

Anaerobic microbes do not use oxygen in their metabolism and may even find oxygen toxic. They generate energy through processes like fermentation or anaerobic respiration, using alternative electron acceptors such as nitrate or sulfate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:35
Anaerobic Respiration

Metabolic Pathways in Microbes

Microbial metabolism involves biochemical pathways that convert nutrients into energy. The presence or absence of oxygen determines whether microbes use aerobic respiration, anaerobic respiration, or fermentation, affecting their energy yield and ecological niche.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?

a. Ethanol

b. Iodophor

c. Glutaraldehyde

d. Autoclave

e. Ethylene oxide

927
views
Textbook Question

You are collecting a sample from a deep wound for analysis by the clinical microbiology lab. Which of the following is not a consideration as you undertake this process?

a. Avoiding the skin as the wound is swabbed

b. Using an anaerobic culture tube

c. Disinfecting the tube before collecting the sample

d. Washing your hands before and after sample collection

e. Using complex media

834
views
Textbook Question

The _____________ is the time needed to kill 90 percent of a given microbial population at a set temperature. The _____________ is the lowest temperature needed to kill all microbes in a sample within 10 minutes.

1219
views
Textbook Question

You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?

a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.

b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.

c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.

d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.

e. None of the above.

1141
views
Textbook Question

Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:

a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.

b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.

c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.

d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.

e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.

f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.

1002
views
Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.

a. It is an indirect enumeration method.

b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.

c. It must be done using a liquid culture.

d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.

e. It is a rapid enumeration method.

1301
views