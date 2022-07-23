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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 13
Chapter 7, Problem 13

Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.
a. It is an indirect enumeration method.
b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.
c. It must be done using a liquid culture.
d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.
e. It is a rapid enumeration method.

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1
Understand that turbidity as an enumeration method measures the cloudiness or optical density of a liquid culture, which correlates with the concentration of microbial cells present.
Recognize that turbidity is an indirect method because it estimates cell density based on light scattering rather than counting cells directly.
Recall that turbidity measurements require a spectrophotometer to quantify the amount of light absorbed or scattered by the culture, and this must be done in a liquid medium where cells are suspended.
Consider whether turbidity can differentiate between live and dead cells: since both live and dead cells scatter light similarly, turbidity does not distinguish between them.
Evaluate each statement in the question based on these principles to identify the false one, focusing on the statement about differentiating live and dead cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Turbidity as an Indirect Enumeration Method

Turbidity measures the cloudiness of a liquid culture caused by microbial growth. It is an indirect method because it estimates cell density based on light scattering, not by counting individual cells. This method provides a quick approximation of microbial concentration.
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Use of Spectrophotometer in Turbidity Measurement

A spectrophotometer quantifies turbidity by measuring the amount of light that passes through a liquid culture. The more cells present, the less light passes through, increasing absorbance or optical density. This instrument is essential for standardizing turbidity readings.
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Limitations of Turbidity in Differentiating Live and Dead Cells

Turbidity cannot distinguish between live and dead cells because both scatter light similarly. It only measures total cell mass or density, so additional methods like plating or staining are needed to assess cell viability accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?

a. Ethanol

b. Iodophor

c. Glutaraldehyde

d. Autoclave

e. Ethylene oxide

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Textbook Question

You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?

a. Follow aseptic protocols.

b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.

c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.

d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.

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Textbook Question

_____________ microbes use oxygen in metabolism, while _____________ do not.

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Textbook Question

You are collecting a sample from a deep wound for analysis by the clinical microbiology lab. Which of the following is not a consideration as you undertake this process?

a. Avoiding the skin as the wound is swabbed

b. Using an anaerobic culture tube

c. Disinfecting the tube before collecting the sample

d. Washing your hands before and after sample collection

e. Using complex media

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Textbook Question

You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?

a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.

b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.

c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.

d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.

e. None of the above.

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Textbook Question

Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:

a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.

b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.

c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.

d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.

e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.

f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.

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