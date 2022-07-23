If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?
a. Ethanol
b. Iodophor
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclave
e. Ethylene oxide
If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent would you most likely use to treat your product?
a. Ethanol
b. Iodophor
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclave
e. Ethylene oxide
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
_____________ microbes use oxygen in metabolism, while _____________ do not.
You are collecting a sample from a deep wound for analysis by the clinical microbiology lab. Which of the following is not a consideration as you undertake this process?
a. Avoiding the skin as the wound is swabbed
b. Using an anaerobic culture tube
c. Disinfecting the tube before collecting the sample
d. Washing your hands before and after sample collection
e. Using complex media
You have a patient who is suffering from a Clostridioides difficile infection. Which of the following would most likely be recommended to decontaminate small heat-stable equipment used for the patient?
a. Autoclave all equipment at 121°C for 15 minutes.
b. Boil equipment for 3 minutes.
c. Place the equipment in a hot-air oven at 121°C for 15 minutes.
d. Treat all equipment with a detergent solution.
e. None of the above.
Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:
a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.
b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.
c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.
d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.
e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.
f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.