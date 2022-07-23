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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 6
Chapter 5, Problem 6

Codons are ___________ nucleotides long and are in ___________, which is transcribed from DNA. During ___________, tRNAs serve as adapter molecules to bring ___________ to the ribosome to build a protein. Once the ribosome reaches a(n) ___________ on the mRNA, translation ends.

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Identify the length of codons: Codons are sequences of nucleotides that specify amino acids. Each codon consists of 3 nucleotides, so the first blank is filled with '3'.
Determine the reading frame of codons: Codons are read in a continuous, non-overlapping sequence called the 'reading frame' during translation. So, the second blank is 'reading frame'.
Understand the process of translation: During translation, messenger RNA (mRNA) is decoded to build a protein. The third blank refers to this process, which is 'translation'.
Recognize the role of tRNA: Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) act as adapter molecules that bring specific amino acids to the ribosome based on the codon sequence. The fourth blank is 'amino acids'.
Identify the signal for translation termination: Translation ends when the ribosome encounters a 'stop codon' on the mRNA, which signals the end of protein synthesis. The fifth blank is 'stop codon'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codon Length and Reading Frame

A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. Codons are read in a continuous, non-overlapping sequence called the reading frame, which ensures the correct translation of genetic information.
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Types of Mutations

Role of tRNA in Translation

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules act as adapters during translation by matching their anticodon sequences to mRNA codons and delivering the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome. This process enables the assembly of amino acids into a polypeptide chain based on the mRNA template.
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Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites

Translation Termination

Translation ends when the ribosome encounters a stop codon on the mRNA, which does not code for any amino acid. Release factors then promote the disassembly of the translation complex, freeing the newly synthesized protein for folding and function.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?

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Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:

UV radiation:

Transposons:

Cigarette smoke:

Viruses:

X-rays:

Plasmids:

Alcohol:

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement:

a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.

b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.

c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.

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Textbook Question

Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.

Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:

a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?

b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?

c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?

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Textbook Question

During ___________ a pilus forms between an F+ and an Fcell and allows for the exchange of genetic material. By the end of the process, the previously F cell is converted to a(n) ___________ cell.

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