Codons are ___________ nucleotides long and are in ___________, which is transcribed from DNA. During ___________, tRNAs serve as adapter molecules to bring ___________ to the ribosome to build a protein. Once the ribosome reaches a(n) ___________ on the mRNA, translation ends.
Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 9
How is a ribonucleotide different from a deoxyribonucleotide?
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Understand that both ribonucleotides and deoxyribonucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, with ribonucleotides forming RNA and deoxyribonucleotides forming DNA.
Identify the three main components of a nucleotide: a nitrogenous base, a sugar molecule, and one or more phosphate groups.
Focus on the sugar component: in ribonucleotides, the sugar is ribose, which has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon atom.
In deoxyribonucleotides, the sugar is deoxyribose, which lacks the hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon, having only a hydrogen atom (-H) instead.
Recognize that this difference in the sugar molecule (presence or absence of the 2' hydroxyl group) is the key structural distinction between ribonucleotides and deoxyribonucleotides.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Structure of Nucleotides
Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, composed of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The sugar component differs between ribonucleotides and deoxyribonucleotides, which is key to their function and structure.
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Difference Between Ribose and Deoxyribose
Ribonucleotides contain ribose sugar, which has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon, whereas deoxyribonucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar, lacking the 2' hydroxyl group and having only a hydrogen atom. This small difference affects the stability and function of RNA and DNA.
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Role in RNA and DNA
Ribonucleotides are the monomers of RNA, which is typically single-stranded and involved in protein synthesis and regulation. Deoxyribonucleotides form DNA, which is double-stranded and stores genetic information. The sugar difference influences the overall structure and chemical properties of these nucleic acids.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question
Label the following as a biological, chemical, or physical mutagen:
UV radiation:
Transposons:
Cigarette smoke:
Viruses:
X-rays:
Plasmids:
Alcohol:
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Textbook Question
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.
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Textbook Question
What would the likely consequence be if a gene’s promoter was deleted or severely mutated?
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Textbook Question
Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.
Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:
a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?
b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?
c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?
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Textbook Question
Why are the terms gene expression and protein synthesis often used interchangeably?
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