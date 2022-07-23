Codons are ___________ nucleotides long and are in ___________, which is transcribed from DNA. During ___________, tRNAs serve as adapter molecules to bring ___________ to the ribosome to build a protein. Once the ribosome reaches a(n) ___________ on the mRNA, translation ends.
Match the following:
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Key Concepts
Microbial Classification and Identification
Microscopy and Staining Techniques
Microbial Physiology and Metabolism
List three features of the genetic code.
Select the false statement:
a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.
b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.
c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction.
b. DNA has a parallel arrangement.
c. RNA primase is required on the leading and the lagging strand.
d. DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
e. Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated.
f. In RNA, A bonds to U.
g. In DNA, C bonds with G.
h. RNA contains deoxyribonucleotides.
Assume you have the DNA sequence 3'-ACGTATCCAGCAGCTCCACCAA-5'.
Use the genetic code table found in the chapter to answer the following questions:
a. What would the complementary DNA sequence be?
b. What would the corresponding mRNA sequence be?
c. Could the mRNA sequence you generated be translated? Why or why not?
During ___________ a pilus forms between an F+ and an F−cell and allows for the exchange of genetic material. By the end of the process, the previously F− cell is converted to a(n) ___________ cell.