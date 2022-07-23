Textbook Question
Match the following:
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Match the following:
List three features of the genetic code.
Select the false statement:
a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.
b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.
c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.
e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.
During ___________ a pilus forms between an F+ and an F−cell and allows for the exchange of genetic material. By the end of the process, the previously F− cell is converted to a(n) ___________ cell.