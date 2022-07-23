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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction.
b. DNA has a parallel arrangement.
c. RNA primase is required on the leading and the lagging strand.
d. DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
e. Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated.
f. In RNA, A bonds to U.
g. In DNA, C bonds with G.
h. RNA contains deoxyribonucleotides.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze statement (a): DNA replication occurs by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the new strand, so the new strand is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction. The template strand is read in the 3' to 5' direction. Therefore, the statement 'DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction' is false. Correct it to: 'DNA is replicated in the 5' to 3' direction.'
Step 2: Analyze statement (b): DNA strands in the double helix are antiparallel, meaning one strand runs 5' to 3' and the other runs 3' to 5'. The statement 'DNA has a parallel arrangement' is false. Correct it to: 'DNA has an antiparallel arrangement.'
Step 3: Analyze statement (c): RNA primase synthesizes RNA primers on both the leading and lagging strands to initiate DNA synthesis. This statement is true.
Step 4: Analyze statement (d): DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to join them into a continuous strand. This statement is true.
Step 5: Analyze statement (e): Prokaryotic mRNA is typically polycistronic and does not require extensive processing like eukaryotic mRNA (no splicing, 5' cap, or poly-A tail). Therefore, the statement 'Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated' is false. Correct it to: 'Prokaryotic mRNA does not require processing before it is translated.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication Directionality

DNA strands have directionality, running from 5' to 3' ends. DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA only in the 5' to 3' direction by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand. The template strand is read in the 3' to 5' direction, but the new strand is built 5' to 3'.
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Introduction to DNA Replication

Structure and Function of RNA Primase and DNA Ligase

RNA primase synthesizes short RNA primers needed to start DNA synthesis on both leading and lagging strands. DNA ligase seals gaps between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming phosphodiester bonds, ensuring a continuous DNA strand.
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Discovering the Structure of DNA

Differences Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic mRNA and Base Pairing Rules

Prokaryotic mRNA is typically ready for translation immediately after transcription, lacking extensive processing seen in eukaryotes. Base pairing rules state that in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil (A-U), and in DNA, cytosine pairs with guanine (C-G). RNA contains ribonucleotides, not deoxyribonucleotides.
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Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic mRNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

List three features of the genetic code.

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement:

a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.

b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.

c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.

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Textbook Question

During ___________ a pilus forms between an F+ and an Fcell and allows for the exchange of genetic material. By the end of the process, the previously F cell is converted to a(n) ___________ cell.

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