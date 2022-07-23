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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

List three features of the genetic code.

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1
Understand that the genetic code is the set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material (DNA or RNA sequences) is translated into proteins by living cells.
Identify that one key feature is that the genetic code is 'triplet' or 'codon-based,' meaning that each amino acid is encoded by a sequence of three nucleotides called a codon.
Recognize that the genetic code is 'degenerate,' which means that most amino acids are encoded by more than one codon, providing redundancy.
Note that the genetic code is 'universal,' meaning that nearly all organisms use the same codon assignments for amino acids, with very few exceptions.
Optionally, mention that the genetic code is 'non-overlapping' and 'commaless,' meaning codons are read one after another without overlapping or punctuation between them.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Universality of the Genetic Code

The genetic code is nearly universal, meaning that most organisms use the same codons to specify the same amino acids. This universality supports the common evolutionary origin of life and allows for gene transfer between species.
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Degeneracy of the Genetic Code

The genetic code is degenerate because multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. This redundancy helps reduce the impact of mutations and errors during protein synthesis.
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Non-overlapping and Triplet Nature

The genetic code is read in non-overlapping triplets called codons, each consisting of three nucleotides. Each codon specifies a single amino acid, ensuring precise translation of genetic information into proteins.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement:

a. DNA is made of deoxyribonucleotides.

b. RNA is made of ribonucleotides.

c. RNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

d. DNA is built in a 5' to 3' direction.

e. RNA primase builds RNA in transcription.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. DNA is replicated in a 3' to 5' direction.

b. DNA has a parallel arrangement.

c. RNA primase is required on the leading and the lagging strand.

d. DNA ligase forms phosphodiester bonds between Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.

e. Prokaryotic mRNA requires processing before it is translated.

f. In RNA, A bonds to U.

g. In DNA, C bonds with G.

h. RNA contains deoxyribonucleotides.

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