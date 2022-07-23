Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus