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Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 4
Chapter 11, Problem 4

These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.

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1
Identify the type of organisms involved in sewage treatment that can produce fuel. These are typically microorganisms capable of breaking down organic matter anaerobically.
Understand that in sewage treatment, anaerobic bacteria decompose organic waste to produce biogas, which mainly consists of methane (CH\_4) and carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
Recognize that the fuel produced by these organisms is biogas, which can be captured and used for home heating and electricity generation.
Recall that the key group of microorganisms responsible for this process are methanogenic archaea, which thrive in anaerobic digesters during sewage treatment.
Summarize that these methanogens convert organic waste into methane-rich biogas, making them crucial for both waste management and renewable energy production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Microorganisms in Sewage Treatment

Microorganisms, such as bacteria and archaea, play a crucial role in breaking down organic matter in sewage. They metabolize waste compounds, reducing pollutants and converting harmful substances into less toxic forms, which is essential for effective wastewater management.
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Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Production

Anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms decompose organic material in the absence of oxygen, producing biogas primarily composed of methane and carbon dioxide. This biogas can be captured and used as a renewable fuel source for heating and electricity generation.
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Methanogenic Archaea

Methanogens are a group of archaea that produce methane as a metabolic byproduct during anaerobic digestion. They are key organisms in sewage treatment systems that generate biogas, making them vital for sustainable energy production from waste.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following does not belong with the others?

a. Enterobacteriales

b. Lactobacillales

c. Legionellales

d. Pasteurellales

e. Vibrionales

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Textbook Question

Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.

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Textbook Question

Pathogenic bacteria can be

a. motile.

b. rods.

c. cocci.

d. anaerobic.

e. all of the above.

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views
Textbook Question

Which one of the following does not belong with the others?

a. Enterococcus

b. Lactobacillus

c. Staphylococcus

d. Streptococcus

e. All are grouped together.

1361
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following terms is the most specific?

a. bacillus

b. Bacillus

c. gram-positive

d. endospore-forming rods and cocci

e. anaerobic

1414
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?

a. Rickettsia

b. Mycobacterium

c. Bacillus

d. Staphylococcus

e. Streptococcus

1331
views