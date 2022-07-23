Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Intracellular Parasites
Rickettsia Characteristics
Differences Between Bacterial Genera
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. Spirochete—Helicobacter
These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic