Textbook Question
A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
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A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
1. Metacercaria
2. Redia
3. Adult
4. Miracidium
5. Cercaria
Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3
How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5