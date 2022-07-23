Determine the phylum for each organism: For example, Echinococcus and Taenia are tapeworms, which belong to the phylum Platyhelminthes; Trichinella is a nematode, belonging to the phylum Nematoda; Aspergillus is a fungus, classified under the phylum Ascomycota; Cyclospora and Toxoplasma are protozoan parasites, both belonging to the phylum Apicomplexa.