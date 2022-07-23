Following is a list of fungi, their methods of entry into the body, and sites of infections they cause. Categorize each type of mycosis as cutaneous, opportunistic, subcutaneous, superficial, or systemic.
A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?
a. 0.5% peptone in tap water
b. 10% glucose in tap water
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Key Concepts
Nutritional Requirements of Microorganisms
Osmotic Pressure and Its Effect on Microbial Growth
Selective Growth Media and Microbial Competition
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
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Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
1. Metacercaria
2. Redia
3. Adult
4. Miracidium
5. Cercaria
Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3
How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5