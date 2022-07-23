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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 2
Chapter 12, Problem 2

Use the following choices to answer the following question:
1. Metacercaria
2. Redia
3. Adult
4. Miracidium
5. Cercaria


Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the life cycle stages of a typical trematode (fluke). The stages given are: egg, miracidium, redia, cercaria, metacercaria, and adult. The egg hatches into the miracidium, which infects the first intermediate host (usually a snail).
Step 2: Inside the snail, the miracidium develops into the redia stage. The redia then produces cercariae, which leave the snail to find the next host or encyst on vegetation or a second intermediate host.
Step 3: The cercaria transforms into the metacercaria stage, which is the encysted form that is infective to the definitive host. When the definitive host ingests the metacercaria, it develops into the adult fluke.
Step 4: Arrange the stages in the correct developmental order starting from the egg: egg → miracidium → redia → cercaria → metacercaria → adult.
Step 5: Compare this order to the options provided and select the one that matches the sequence: miracidium (4), redia (2), cercaria (5), metacercaria (1), adult (3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Trematodes

Trematodes, or flukes, have complex life cycles involving multiple developmental stages and hosts. Understanding the sequence from egg to adult is essential, as each stage (miracidium, redia, cercaria, metacercaria, adult) plays a specific role in development and transmission.
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Developmental Stages and Their Functions

Each stage in the trematode life cycle has distinct morphology and function: the miracidium hatches from the egg and infects the intermediate host; the redia develops within the host producing cercariae; cercariae leave the host to find the next stage; metacercaria is the encysted form infective to the definitive host; adults mature and reproduce.
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Host Specificity and Transmission

Trematodes require specific intermediate and definitive hosts to complete their life cycle. The transition between stages often involves moving between aquatic environments and hosts, which is critical for understanding the order of development and how infection spreads.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?

a. 0.5% peptone in tap water

b. 10% glucose in tap water

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Textbook Question

Following is a list of fungi, their methods of entry into the body, and sites of infections they cause. Categorize each type of mycosis as cutaneous, opportunistic, subcutaneous, superficial, or systemic.

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Textbook Question

Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:

1. metacercaria

2. redia

3. adult

4. miracidium

5. cercaria

If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

e. 5

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Textbook Question

How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

e. 5

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