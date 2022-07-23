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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 5
Chapter 13, Problem 5

Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.

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1
Step 1: Understand the genome polarity of the viruses. A + stranded RNA virus has a genome that can directly serve as mRNA for protein synthesis, while a - stranded RNA virus has a genome complementary to mRNA and cannot be directly translated.
Step 2: For + stranded RNA viruses, the viral RNA acts as mRNA immediately upon infection, so the host ribosomes translate it to produce viral proteins, including RNA-dependent RNA polymerase needed for replication.
Step 3: For - stranded RNA viruses, the virus must first carry its own RNA-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme within the virion to transcribe the - strand RNA into a + strand mRNA before translation can occur.
Step 4: In + stranded RNA viruses, the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase synthesizes a complementary - strand RNA intermediate, which then serves as a template to produce more + strand genomes for packaging into new virions.
Step 5: In - stranded RNA viruses, after the initial transcription of + strand mRNA, the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase also synthesizes full-length + strand antigenomes that serve as templates to generate new - strand genomic RNA for progeny viruses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Positive-Stranded (+) RNA Virus Genome

Positive-stranded RNA viruses have genomes that function directly as mRNA, allowing immediate translation by host ribosomes upon infection. Their RNA can be directly used to synthesize viral proteins, including RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, which then replicates the viral genome.
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Negative-Stranded (-) RNA Virus Genome

Negative-stranded RNA viruses carry genomes complementary to mRNA and cannot be directly translated. They must first transcribe their genome into positive-sense mRNA using a viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase packaged within the virion before protein synthesis can occur.
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RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase Role in Replication

RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) is essential for both + and - stranded RNA viruses to replicate their genomes. In + RNA viruses, RdRp synthesizes a negative-strand intermediate to serve as a template for new + strands, while in - RNA viruses, RdRp transcribes the negative genome into mRNA and replicates it into new genomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by

a. the host species.

b. the type of cells.

c. the availability of an attachment site.

d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.

e. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?

a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.

b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.

c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.

d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.

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Textbook Question

An example of lysogeny in animals could be

a. slow viral infections.

b. latent viral infections.

c. T-even bacteriophages.

d. infections resulting in cell death.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?

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