Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 5
Chapter 13, Problem 5

An example of lysogeny in animals could be
a. slow viral infections.
b. latent viral infections.
c. T-even bacteriophages.
d. infections resulting in cell death.
e. none of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of lysogeny: Lysogeny is a process where a bacteriophage integrates its genome into the host bacterial DNA and remains dormant without causing immediate lysis of the host cell.
Recognize that lysogeny primarily occurs in bacteria and bacteriophages, not typically in animal viruses, but a similar concept in animals is latent viral infections where the virus remains dormant within host cells.
Analyze each option: (a) slow viral infections involve gradual disease progression but are not necessarily lysogenic; (b) latent viral infections involve dormancy of the virus within animal cells, resembling lysogeny; (c) T-even bacteriophages are bacteriophages that infect bacteria, not animals; (d) infections resulting in cell death are lytic, not lysogenic; (e) none of the above is a fallback if none fit.
Identify that the best analogy to lysogeny in animals is latent viral infections, where the virus remains inactive within the host cells and can reactivate later.
Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to option (b) latent viral infections, as it best represents lysogeny-like behavior in animals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lysogeny

Lysogeny is a viral life cycle where the viral genome integrates into the host's DNA and remains dormant without causing immediate harm. This state can persist until certain conditions trigger the virus to enter the lytic cycle, leading to active replication and cell destruction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Lysogenic Conversion

Latent Viral Infections

Latent viral infections occur when viruses remain inactive within host cells for extended periods, similar to lysogeny. The virus does not produce symptoms during latency but can reactivate later, causing disease. This is common in animal viruses like herpesviruses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:12
Persistent Viral Infections

T-even Bacteriophages

T-even bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria and typically follow a lytic cycle, causing rapid host cell lysis. They do not undergo lysogeny, making them distinct from temperate phages that integrate into host genomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:34
Lytic & Lysogenic Bacteriophages
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by

a. the host species.

b. the type of cells.

c. the availability of an attachment site.

d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.

e. all of the above

1243
views
Textbook Question

Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.

1341
views
Textbook Question

Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a

disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of

a. a viral infection, such as influenza?

b. cancer?

1374
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?

a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.

b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.

c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.

d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.

e. None of the above

1028
views
Textbook Question

Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.

1233
views
Textbook Question

Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?

1508
views