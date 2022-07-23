The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by
a. the host species.
b. the type of cells.
c. the availability of an attachment site.
d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.
e. all of the above
The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by
a. the host species.
b. the type of cells.
c. the availability of an attachment site.
d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.
e. all of the above
Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.
Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a
disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of
a. a viral infection, such as influenza?
b. cancer?
Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.
An example of lysogeny in animals could be
a. slow viral infections.
b. latent viral infections.
c. T-even bacteriophages.
d. infections resulting in cell death.
e. none of the above
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.
b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.
c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.
d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.
e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.