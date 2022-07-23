Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.
Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a
disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of
a. a viral infection, such as influenza?
b. cancer?
An example of lysogeny in animals could be
a. slow viral infections.
b. latent viral infections.
c. T-even bacteriophages.
d. infections resulting in cell death.
e. none of the above
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.
b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.
c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.
d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.
e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.
Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?