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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 6
Chapter 13, Problem 6

The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by
a. the host species.
b. the type of cells.
c. the availability of an attachment site.
d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.
e. all of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viral infection depends on multiple factors related to both the virus and the host organism.
Recognize that the host species is important because viruses often have a limited range of species they can infect due to compatibility with host cell receptors.
Consider the type of cells within the host, as viruses typically infect specific cell types that provide the right environment for replication.
Acknowledge the necessity of an attachment site on the host cell surface, which allows the virus to bind and initiate infection.
Remember that cell factors inside the host cell are required for viral replication, meaning the virus depends on the host's cellular machinery to reproduce.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Host Specificity

Host specificity refers to the range of host species that a virus can infect. This is determined by the compatibility between viral surface proteins and host cell receptors, meaning a virus can only infect species whose cells have the appropriate receptors.
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Cell Tropism

Cell tropism is the preference of a virus for infecting specific cell types within a host. This depends on the presence of suitable receptors on the cell surface and the internal environment that supports viral entry and replication.
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Viral Attachment and Replication Factors

Successful infection requires the virus to attach to specific sites on the host cell surface and utilize cellular machinery for replication. The availability of attachment sites and necessary intracellular factors determines whether the virus can replicate effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;

(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.

a. 1, 2, 3

b. 3, 2, 1

c. 2, 1,3

d. 3, 1, 2

e. 1, 3, 2

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Textbook Question

Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.

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Textbook Question

Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a

disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of

a. a viral infection, such as influenza?

b. cancer?

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Textbook Question

An example of lysogeny in animals could be

a. slow viral infections.

b. latent viral infections.

c. T-even bacteriophages.

d. infections resulting in cell death.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.

b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.

c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.

d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.

e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.

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Textbook Question

Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?

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