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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 4
Chapter 13, Problem 4

Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.
Diagram showing attachment, entry with uncoating, biosynthesis, and maturation stages of a positive-strand RNA virus in a host cell.

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Identify the initial step of the viral life cycle: attachment. This involves the + stranded RNA virus binding specifically to receptor molecules on the host cell surface. This specificity determines the host range and tissue tropism.
Next, describe entry. The virus enters the host cell either by direct fusion with the plasma membrane or via endocytosis. This step allows the viral genome to access the host cytoplasm.
Include uncoating immediately after entry. Uncoating is the process where the viral capsid is removed, releasing the + stranded RNA genome into the cytoplasm, making it available for translation.
Explain biosynthesis. Since the virus has a + stranded RNA genome, it can be directly used as mRNA by host ribosomes to synthesize viral proteins. The viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase is also synthesized to replicate the viral genome.
Finally, describe maturation. Newly synthesized viral proteins and replicated RNA genomes assemble into new virions. These mature virions are then prepared for release from the host cell to infect new cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attachment of + Stranded RNA Virus

Attachment is the initial step where the virus binds specifically to receptors on the host cell surface. This interaction determines host range and tissue tropism, enabling the virus to recognize and attach to susceptible cells before entry.
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Replication of Double-Stranded RNA Viruses

Entry and Uncoating of + Stranded RNA Virus

Entry involves the virus penetrating the host cell, often via endocytosis or membrane fusion. Uncoating follows, where the viral capsid is removed to release the viral RNA genome into the cytoplasm, making it accessible for replication and translation.
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Entry & Uncoating by Endocytosis

Biosynthesis and Maturation of + Stranded RNA Virus

Biosynthesis includes replication of the viral RNA and translation of viral proteins using host machinery. Maturation is the assembly of new viral particles from synthesized components, preparing them for release to infect new cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare biosynthesis of a + stranded RNA and a - stranded RNA virus.

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Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?

a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.

b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.

c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.

d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

An example of lysogeny in animals could be

a. slow viral infections.

b. latent viral infections.

c. T-even bacteriophages.

d. infections resulting in cell death.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase

a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.

b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.

c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.

d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?

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