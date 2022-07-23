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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 6
Chapter 14, Problem 6

How can a local infection become a systemic infection?

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1
Understand the definitions: A local infection is confined to a specific part of the body, while a systemic infection spreads throughout the body, often via the bloodstream or lymphatic system.
Identify the initial site of infection where pathogens multiply and cause localized symptoms.
Recognize that pathogens can invade nearby tissues and enter the bloodstream or lymphatic vessels, a process called dissemination.
Consider factors that facilitate this spread, such as virulence factors of the pathogen (e.g., enzymes that break down tissue barriers) and the host's immune response.
Conclude that once pathogens circulate through the bloodstream or lymph, they can infect multiple organs or tissues, leading to a systemic infection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Infection

A local infection is confined to a specific part of the body, such as a wound or a single organ, where pathogens multiply and cause symptoms. It is typically limited in scope and does not spread beyond the initial site.
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Pathogen Dissemination Mechanisms

Pathogens can spread from a local site to other body parts through the bloodstream, lymphatic system, or by direct extension. This dissemination allows microbes to invade distant tissues, leading to a systemic infection.
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Systemic Infection

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens spread throughout the body, affecting multiple organs or systems. This can result in widespread symptoms like fever and sepsis, and often requires more aggressive treatment than local infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital

Identify the prodromal period for this disease.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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Textbook Question

Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.

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Textbook Question

Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?

a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.

b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.

c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.

d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.

e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.

1538
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Textbook Question

Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?

a. Influenza-animal

b. Rabies-animal

c. Botulism-nonliving

d. Anthrax-nonliving

e. Toxoplasmosis-cats

1398
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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital.

Identify the incubation period for this case of bubonic plague.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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