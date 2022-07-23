Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.
All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. Vaccination against fimbriae
b. Phagocytosis
c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. Destruction of adhesins
e. Alteration of cytoskeleton
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bacterial Adhesion and Adhesins
Phagocytosis and Host Immune Defense
Vaccination and Immune Prevention
Label this diagram to show how the Shiga toxin enters and inhibits protein synthesis in a human cell.
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.