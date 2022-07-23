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Ch. 15 - Microbial Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 15 - Microbial Mechanisms of PathogenicityProblem 4
Chapter 15, Problem 4

All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. Vaccination against fimbriae
b. Phagocytosis
c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. Destruction of adhesins
e. Alteration of cytoskeleton

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of each option in bacterial infection. Vaccination against fimbriae (option a) aims to prevent bacteria from attaching to host cells by targeting fimbriae, which are adhesion structures.
Step 2: Recognize that phagocytosis (option b) is a host defense mechanism where immune cells engulf bacteria, but it occurs after bacteria have adhered and invaded tissues.
Step 3: Note that inhibition of phagocytic digestion (option c) is a bacterial strategy to survive inside immune cells, so it does not prevent initial infection but affects later immune response.
Step 4: Destruction of adhesins (option d) directly targets bacterial molecules responsible for attachment, similar to vaccination against fimbriae, but it acts on the bacterial components themselves.
Step 5: Alteration of the cytoskeleton (option e) refers to bacterial manipulation of host cell structure after attachment, so it does not prevent initial bacterial adhesion or infection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Adhesion and Adhesins

Bacterial adhesion is the initial step in infection where bacteria attach to host cells using surface structures called adhesins, such as fimbriae. Preventing adhesion blocks colonization and subsequent infection, making it a critical target for interventions like vaccines.
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2) Adhesion to Host

Phagocytosis and Host Immune Defense

Phagocytosis is a process where immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens. It is a key defense mechanism against bacterial infections, but some bacteria can evade this by inhibiting phagocytic digestion or altering host cell functions.
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Vaccination and Immune Prevention

Vaccination stimulates the immune system to recognize and neutralize specific bacterial components, such as fimbriae, preventing bacteria from adhering and establishing infection. This proactive approach can block infection before other immune responses are needed.
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Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.

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Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:

a. Iron in the host's blood

b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae

c. S. pyogenes M protein

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Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?

a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract

b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal

c. Skin

d. Blood

e. Parenteral route

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Textbook Question

The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?

a. Both microbes are pathogens.

b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.

c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.

d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.

e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.

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