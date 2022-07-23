Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.
Ch. 15 - Microbial Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 3
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining pathogenicity as the ability of a microorganism to cause disease, often through various virulence factors that help it invade, evade, or damage the host.
Explain that hemolysins are enzymes that lyse red blood cells, releasing nutrients like iron, which supports bacterial growth and contributes to tissue damage.
Describe leukocidins as toxins that specifically target and kill white blood cells, weakening the host's immune defense and allowing the pathogen to survive and multiply.
Discuss coagulase, an enzyme that causes blood plasma to clot by converting fibrinogen to fibrin, which can protect bacteria from immune cells by forming a physical barrier.
Explain kinases as enzymes that break down fibrin clots, helping bacteria to spread through tissues by dissolving barriers formed by the host to contain infection.
Describe hyaluronidase as an enzyme that degrades hyaluronic acid in connective tissue, facilitating the spread of bacteria through host tissues by breaking down the extracellular matrix.
Explain siderophores as molecules secreted by bacteria to scavenge iron from the host environment, which is essential for bacterial metabolism and growth.
Finally, describe IgA proteases as enzymes that cleave immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies on mucosal surfaces, helping bacteria evade immune detection and colonize mucosal tissues.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Virulence Factors and Their Role in Pathogenicity
Virulence factors are molecules produced by pathogens that enhance their ability to cause disease. They help microbes invade host tissues, evade the immune system, and obtain nutrients. Understanding these factors is essential to grasp how bacteria establish infections and cause damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Virulence
Mechanisms of Immune Evasion by Bacterial Enzymes
Enzymes like leukocidins, IgA proteases, and coagulase help bacteria avoid immune defenses. Leukocidins destroy white blood cells, IgA proteases degrade antibodies, and coagulase promotes clot formation to shield bacteria. These mechanisms allow pathogens to survive and multiply within the host.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:48
Environmental Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
Tissue Invasion and Nutrient Acquisition Strategies
Enzymes such as hyaluronidase and kinases break down host tissues and clots, facilitating bacterial spread. Siderophores scavenge iron, a vital nutrient, from the host environment. These strategies enable pathogens to invade deeper tissues and sustain growth during infection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:38
3) Invasion into Host Tissues
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1549
views
Textbook Question
What is the LD₅₀ for the bacterial toxin tested in the following example?
1480
views
Textbook Question
How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.
1522
views
Textbook Question
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
1259
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
1653
views
Textbook Question
All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. Vaccination against fimbriae
b. Phagocytosis
c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. Destruction of adhesins
e. Alteration of cytoskeleton
1499
views