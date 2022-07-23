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Ch. 15 - Microbial Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 15 - Microbial Mechanisms of PathogenicityProblem 4
Chapter 15, Problem 4

Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pathogenicity refers to the ability of a microorganism to cause disease, which often depends on factors like nutrient acquisition, adhesion, and immune evasion.
For drugs that bind iron in the host's blood: Recognize that many pathogens require iron for growth and metabolism. Binding iron reduces its availability, thereby limiting bacterial growth and reducing pathogenicity. This mechanism is called iron sequestration.
For drugs that bind N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae: Know that fimbriae are hair-like structures that help bacteria adhere to host cells. Binding fimbriae would block adhesion, preventing colonization and infection, thus decreasing pathogenicity.
For drugs that bind S. pyogenes M protein: Understand that M protein helps the bacteria evade the host immune system by inhibiting phagocytosis. Binding M protein would neutralize this effect, making bacteria more susceptible to immune clearance and reducing pathogenicity.
Summarize that each drug targets a specific virulence factor—nutrient acquisition, adhesion, or immune evasion—and by interfering with these, the drugs reduce the ability of the pathogen to cause disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Iron Acquisition and Pathogenicity

Iron is essential for bacterial growth and metabolism, but hosts limit its availability to inhibit pathogens. Drugs that bind iron in the host's blood reduce free iron, starving bacteria and limiting their ability to multiply and cause infection.
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03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Role of N. gonorrhoeae Fimbriae in Infection

Fimbriae are hair-like structures that enable N. gonorrhoeae to adhere to host cells, facilitating colonization and infection. Drugs targeting fimbriae can prevent bacterial attachment, reducing the pathogen's ability to establish infection.
Recommended video:
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01:52
Fimbriae & Hami

Function of S. pyogenes M Protein in Virulence

The M protein helps S. pyogenes evade the host immune system by inhibiting phagocytosis and promoting adhesion. Drugs binding M protein can impair these functions, enhancing immune clearance and reducing bacterial virulence.
Recommended video:
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Membrane Protein Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.

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How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.

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Textbook Question

Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?

a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract

b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal

c. Skin

d. Blood

e. Parenteral route

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Textbook Question

All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?

a. Vaccination against fimbriae

b. Phagocytosis

c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion

d. Destruction of adhesins

e. Alteration of cytoskeleton

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Textbook Question

The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?

a. Both microbes are pathogens.

b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.

c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.

d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.

e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.

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