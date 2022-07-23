Textbook Question
How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.
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How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.
The removal of plasmids reduces virulence in which of the following organisms?
a. C. tetani
b. E. coli
c. S. enterica
d. S. mutans
e. C. botulinum
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
Compare pathogenicity with virulence.