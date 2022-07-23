Textbook Question
What is the LD₅₀ for the bacterial toxin tested in the following example?
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What is the LD₅₀ for the bacterial toxin tested in the following example?
The removal of plasmids reduces virulence in which of the following organisms?
a. C. tetani
b. E. coli
c. S. enterica
d. S. mutans
e. C. botulinum
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
Compare pathogenicity with virulence.