What is the LD₅₀ for the bacterial toxin tested in the following example?
Which of the following is not a portal of entry for pathogens?
a. Mucous membranes of the respiratory tract
b. Mucous membranes of the digestive canal
c. Skin
d. Blood
e. Parenteral route
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Portals of Entry for Pathogens
Mucous Membranes as Entry Points
Blood as a Portal of Entry
How are capsules and cell wall components related to pathogenicity? Give specific examples.
The removal of plasmids reduces virulence in which of the following organisms?
a. C. tetani
b. E. coli
c. S. enterica
d. S. mutans
e. C. botulinum
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. Vaccination against fimbriae
b. Phagocytosis
c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. Destruction of adhesins
e. Alteration of cytoskeleton