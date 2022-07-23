Textbook Question
Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
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Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.
Identify at least one physical factor and one chemical factor that prevent microbes from entering the body through each of the following:
a. Urinary system
b. Genital system