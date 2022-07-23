Analyze each option in the context of this mechanism: (a) Avoid being phagocytized refers to preventing engulfment, which is different from preventing digestion after engulfment; (b) Avoid destruction by complement involves a different immune pathway unrelated to phagolysosome formation; (c) Prevent adherence relates to the initial attachment to host cells, not phagolysosome formation; (d) Avoid being digested directly relates to preventing phagolysosome formation and subsequent degradation.