Textbook Question
Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
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Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.
Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can
a. avoid being phagocytized.
b. avoid destruction by complement.
c. prevent adherence.
d. avoid being digested.
e. none of the above