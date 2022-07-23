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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 3
Chapter 16, Problem 3

What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.

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Define interferons as a group of signaling proteins produced and released by host cells in response to the presence of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or tumor cells.
Explain that interferons belong to the cytokine family and play a crucial role in the immune response by interfering with viral replication within host cells.
Describe the main types of interferons: Type I (e.g., IFN-α and IFN-β), Type II (IFN-γ), and Type III (IFN-λ), highlighting that Type I and III are primarily involved in antiviral defense as part of innate immunity.
Discuss how interferons activate immune cells such as natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages, enhance antigen presentation by increasing major histocompatibility complex (MHC) expression, and induce the expression of antiviral proteins in neighboring cells to establish an antiviral state.
Summarize their role in innate immunity as early responders that limit pathogen spread before the adaptive immune system is fully activated, thus providing a rapid and broad-spectrum defense mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interferons

Interferons are signaling proteins produced by host cells in response to viral infections. They belong to a group of cytokines that help regulate the immune response by interfering with viral replication and activating immune cells.
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Innate Immunity

Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense against pathogens, providing a rapid, non-specific response. It includes physical barriers, immune cells, and molecules like interferons that detect and respond to infections immediately.
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Role of Interferons in Innate Immunity

Interferons enhance innate immunity by inducing antiviral states in neighboring cells, activating natural killer cells, and increasing antigen presentation. This limits viral spread and helps coordinate the early immune response before adaptive immunity develops.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?

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Textbook Question

If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?

a. Activation of C5 through C9

b. Cell lysis

c. Antigen–antibody reaction

d. Activation of C3

e. Activation of C2 through C4

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Textbook Question

Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This

a. prevents phagocytosis.

b. degrades complement.

c. inactivates complement.

d. prevents inflammation.

e. prevents cytolysis.

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Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.

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If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?

a. Diapedesis

b. Digestion

c. Formation of a phagosome

d. Formation of a phagolysosome

e. Margination

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Textbook Question

Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can

a. avoid being phagocytized.

b. avoid destruction by complement.

c. prevent adherence.

d. avoid being digested.

e. none of the above

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