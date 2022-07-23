How can the complement system cause endotoxic shock?
What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Interferons
Innate Immunity
Role of Interferons in Innate Immunity
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Activation of C5 through C9
b. Cell lysis
c. Antigen–antibody reaction
d. Activation of C3
e. Activation of C2 through C4
Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.
Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can
a. avoid being phagocytized.
b. avoid destruction by complement.
c. prevent adherence.
d. avoid being digested.
e. none of the above