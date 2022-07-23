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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 1
Chapter 16, Problem 1

Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes. This
a. prevents phagocytosis.
b. degrades complement.
c. inactivates complement.
d. prevents inflammation.
e. prevents cytolysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of C3b in the immune system. C3b is a component of the complement system that tags pathogens for destruction by phagocytes, a process called opsonization.
Step 2: Recognize that Legionella uses C3b receptors to enter monocytes, which are immune cells responsible for engulfing and destroying pathogens.
Step 3: Analyze what happens when Legionella binds to C3b receptors on monocytes. Instead of being destroyed, Legionella exploits this mechanism to gain entry into the monocytes.
Step 4: Consider the consequences of this entry method. By using C3b receptors, Legionella avoids triggering the usual immune responses such as phagocytosis that would normally kill the bacteria.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct effect of Legionella using C3b receptors is that it prevents phagocytosis, allowing the bacteria to survive inside the monocytes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complement System and C3b

The complement system is a part of innate immunity that tags pathogens for destruction. C3b is a key complement protein that opsonizes microbes, marking them for phagocytosis by immune cells like monocytes and macrophages.
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Phagocytosis and Pathogen Entry

Phagocytosis is the process by which immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens. Some bacteria, like Legionella, exploit receptors such as C3b receptors to enter monocytes, using the host's own mechanisms to avoid destruction.
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Steps of Phagocytosis

Intracellular Survival Mechanisms of Legionella

Legionella can survive inside monocytes by preventing the normal phagosome-lysosome fusion, allowing it to replicate within the host cell. Using C3b receptors facilitates entry but also helps the bacteria evade immune responses like cytolysis and inflammation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Define inflammation, and list its characteristics.

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Textbook Question

What are interferons? Discuss their roles in innate immunity.

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Textbook Question

Identify at least one physical factor and one chemical factor that prevent microbes from entering the body through each of the following:

a. Urinary system

b. Genital system

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Textbook Question

Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can

a. avoid being phagocytized.

b. avoid destruction by complement.

c. prevent adherence.

d. avoid being digested.

e. none of the above

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