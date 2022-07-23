Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
Give several examples of how microbes evade the complement system.
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?
a. It interferes with viral replication.
b. It is host-cell–specific.
c. It is released by fibroblasts.
d. It is virus-specific.
e. It is released by lymphocytes.
Why does hemolysis of red blood cells occur when a person receives a transfusion of the wrong type of blood?