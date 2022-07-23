Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.
Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
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Key Concepts
Innate Immunity
Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)
Transferrins and Antimicrobial Peptides
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?
a. It interferes with viral replication.
b. It is host-cell–specific.
c. It is released by fibroblasts.
d. It is virus-specific.
e. It is released by lymphocytes.
These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.