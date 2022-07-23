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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 9
Chapter 16, Problem 9

Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between innate and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense, providing immediate but non-specific protection. Adaptive immunity is specific and develops over time, involving memory cells that respond to particular pathogens.
Step 2: Identify the role of TLRs (Toll-like receptors). TLRs are pattern recognition receptors that detect common molecular patterns on pathogens and activate immune responses quickly. Since they recognize general features and act immediately, they are part of innate immunity.
Step 3: Analyze transferrins. Transferrins are iron-binding proteins that limit the availability of free iron to microbes, inhibiting their growth. This mechanism is a non-specific defense and part of innate immunity.
Step 4: Examine antimicrobial peptides. These peptides directly kill or inhibit the growth of microbes by disrupting their membranes. Because they act rapidly and non-specifically, antimicrobial peptides are components of innate immunity.
Step 5: Summarize the roles: TLRs detect pathogens and trigger innate immune responses; transferrins sequester iron to prevent microbial growth; antimicrobial peptides directly attack microbes. All three are involved in innate immunity rather than adaptive immunity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Innate Immunity

Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense against pathogens, providing immediate but non-specific protection. It involves physical barriers, immune cells, and molecules that recognize common microbial features. Components like Toll-like receptors (TLRs), transferrins, and antimicrobial peptides are key players in this system.
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Toll-like Receptors (TLRs)

TLRs are pattern recognition receptors found on immune cells that detect conserved molecular patterns on pathogens. They trigger signaling pathways that activate innate immune responses, such as inflammation and cytokine production, helping to control infections early.
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Transferrins and Antimicrobial Peptides

Transferrins are iron-binding proteins that limit microbial growth by sequestering iron, an essential nutrient for bacteria. Antimicrobial peptides are small molecules that directly kill or inhibit microbes by disrupting their membranes. Both contribute to innate immunity by preventing pathogen survival and proliferation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?

a. Cytokines

b. IFN-y

c. C3b

d. Lipid A

e. Histamine

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Textbook Question

In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of

a. blood cells.

b. sea stars.

c. phagocytosis.

d. immunity.

e. none of the above

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Textbook Question

Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is

a. lysozyme.

b. hydrochloric acid.

c. superoxide radicals.

d. sebum.

e. complement.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?

a. It interferes with viral replication.

b. It is host-cell–specific.

c. It is released by fibroblasts.

d. It is virus-specific.

e. It is released by lymphocytes.

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Textbook Question

These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.

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