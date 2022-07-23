Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.
Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 8
Chapter 16, Problem 8
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the habitat of Helicobacter pylori, which is the human stomach, an environment known for its highly acidic conditions.
Step 2: Recognize that Helicobacter pylori produces the enzyme urease, which catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea into ammonia and carbon dioxide.
Step 3: Connect the production of ammonia by urease to its role in neutralizing the acidic environment, thereby protecting the bacteria from stomach acid.
Step 4: Identify the chemical defense in the stomach that urease helps to counteract, which is the acidic pH primarily due to hydrochloric acid.
Step 5: Review the answer choices and select the one that corresponds to the stomach's chemical defense neutralized by urease, which is hydrochloric acid.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Helicobacter pylori and its survival mechanism
Helicobacter pylori is a bacterium that colonizes the human stomach, an acidic environment hostile to most microbes. It produces the enzyme urease, which breaks down urea into ammonia and carbon dioxide, helping neutralize stomach acid and protect the bacterium from acidic damage.
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Role of urease enzyme
Urease catalyzes the hydrolysis of urea into ammonia and carbon dioxide. The ammonia raises the local pH around H. pylori, neutralizing the stomach's hydrochloric acid and allowing the bacterium to survive and colonize the gastric mucosa.
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Chemical defenses of the stomach
The stomach defends against pathogens primarily through hydrochloric acid, which creates a highly acidic environment (pH ~1-2) that kills many microbes. Other defenses include enzymes and immune factors, but hydrochloric acid is the main chemical barrier targeted by H. pylori.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
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Textbook Question
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
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Textbook Question
Give several examples of how microbes evade the complement system.
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Textbook Question
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
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Textbook Question
Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?
a. It interferes with viral replication.
b. It is host-cell–specific.
c. It is released by fibroblasts.
d. It is virus-specific.
e. It is released by lymphocytes.
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