Textbook Question
Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.
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Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.
Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.