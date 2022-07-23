Label on the figure the following processes that result in phagocytosis: margination, diapedesis, adherence, and phagolysosome formation.
Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 7
Chapter 16, Problem 7
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
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1
Understand the historical context: Elie Metchnikoff is known for his pioneering work in immunology, particularly related to how certain cells respond to foreign bodies.
Recall that Metchnikoff observed cells surrounding a splinter in a sea star embryo, which led to the identification of a specific cellular process.
Recognize that the process observed was the engulfing and digestion of foreign particles by cells, a fundamental immune response.
Identify the term for this process as 'phagocytosis,' which is the mechanism by which certain cells (phagocytes) ingest harmful particles, bacteria, or dead cells.
Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to the discovery of phagocytosis, which is option c.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Phagocytosis
Phagocytosis is the process by which certain cells, called phagocytes, engulf and digest foreign particles, bacteria, or dead cells. Elie Metchnikoff discovered this mechanism when he observed cells surrounding a splinter in a sea star embryo, highlighting a fundamental immune response.
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Innate Immunity
Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense against pathogens, involving non-specific responses like phagocytosis. Metchnikoff's observation contributed to understanding how organisms naturally protect themselves without prior exposure to a pathogen.
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Introduction to Innate Immunity
Historical Contributions to Immunology
Elie Metchnikoff's work in 1884 was pivotal in immunology, as it identified cellular mechanisms of defense. Recognizing his discovery helps contextualize the development of modern immunology and the role of immune cells in protecting organisms.
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