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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 10
Chapter 16, Problem 10

These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.

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Understand the key terms in the question: 'agranulocytes' are a category of white blood cells that lack visible granules in their cytoplasm under a microscope, and 'phagocytic' refers to the ability to engulf and digest pathogens or debris.
Recall the two main types of agranulocytes: lymphocytes and monocytes. Among these, monocytes are known to become phagocytic after migrating out of the bloodstream into tissues.
Recognize that monocytes circulate in the blood but are not strongly phagocytic while in circulation. Once they exit the blood vessels and enter tissues, they differentiate into macrophages, which are highly phagocytic.
Therefore, the agranulocytes described in the problem are monocytes, which become phagocytic only after leaving the bloodstream.
Summarize that the answer is monocytes, based on their behavior of becoming phagocytic after migrating out of the blood.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Agranulocytes

Agranulocytes are a category of white blood cells characterized by the absence of visible granules in their cytoplasm. They include lymphocytes and monocytes, which play key roles in the immune response, such as antibody production and phagocytosis after activation.
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Phagocytosis

Phagocytosis is the process by which certain immune cells engulf and digest pathogens or debris. While some cells like neutrophils are always phagocytic, others, such as monocytes, become phagocytic only after migrating from the bloodstream into tissues.
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Monocytes and Their Role in Immunity

Monocytes are agranulocytes circulating in the blood that differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells upon entering tissues. In tissues, they become actively phagocytic, helping to clear infections and present antigens to lymphocytes for adaptive immunity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:

a. TLRs

b. transferrins

c. antimicrobial peptides

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?

a. Cytokines

b. IFN-y

c. C3b

d. Lipid A

e. Histamine

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?

a. It interferes with viral replication.

b. It is host-cell–specific.

c. It is released by fibroblasts.

d. It is virus-specific.

e. It is released by lymphocytes.

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