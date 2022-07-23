Textbook Question
Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
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Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:
a. TLRs
b. transferrins
c. antimicrobial peptides
Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is
a. lysozyme.
b. hydrochloric acid.
c. superoxide radicals.
d. sebum.
e. complement.
Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?
a. It interferes with viral replication.
b. It is host-cell–specific.
c. It is released by fibroblasts.
d. It is virus-specific.
e. It is released by lymphocytes.
These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.