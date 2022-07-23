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Ch. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 16 - Innate Immunity: Nonspecific Defenses of the HostProblem 10
Chapter 16, Problem 10

Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of phagocytes in the immune system. Phagocytes are cells that engulf and digest pathogens and debris. Their activity can be stimulated by various molecules that signal infection or inflammation.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is known to stimulate phagocytes: Cytokines are signaling proteins that often activate immune cells, including phagocytes.
Step 3: IFN-γ (Interferon gamma) is a cytokine that activates macrophages, a type of phagocyte, enhancing their ability to kill pathogens.
Step 4: C3b is a complement protein that opsonizes pathogens, marking them for phagocytosis and thus stimulating phagocytes.
Step 5: Lipid A is a component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from Gram-negative bacteria that triggers immune responses, including activation of phagocytes. Histamine, however, primarily acts as a mediator of inflammation and vasodilation but does not directly stimulate phagocytes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phagocyte Activation

Phagocyte activation refers to the process by which immune cells like macrophages and neutrophils are stimulated to engulf and destroy pathogens. This activation is triggered by various signals including cytokines, complement proteins, and microbial components, enhancing their ability to respond to infections.
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Role of Cytokines and IFN-γ

Cytokines are signaling proteins that regulate immune responses, often activating phagocytes. Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) is a key cytokine produced by immune cells that strongly activates macrophages, increasing their microbicidal activity and promoting inflammation.
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Complement System and C3b

C3b is a component of the complement system that opsonizes pathogens, marking them for phagocytosis. By binding to microbial surfaces, C3b enhances recognition and ingestion by phagocytes, thus stimulating their activity as part of innate immunity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following involved in innate or in adaptive immunity? Identify the role of each in immunity:

a. TLRs

b. transferrins

c. antimicrobial peptides

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Textbook Question

Helicobacter pylori uses the enzyme urease to counteract a chemical defense in the human organ in which it lives. This chemical defense is

a. lysozyme.

b. hydrochloric acid.

c. superoxide radicals.

d. sebum.

e. complement.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about IFN-α is false?

a. It interferes with viral replication.

b. It is host-cell–specific.

c. It is released by fibroblasts.

d. It is virus-specific.

e. It is released by lymphocytes.

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Textbook Question

These agranulocytes are not phagocytic until they wander out of the blood.

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