Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.
a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.
b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.
A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:
(1) apoptosis occurs
(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL
(3) granzymes released
(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell
(5) perforin released
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.
Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.
Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:
(1) TH cell produces cytokines
(2) B cell contacts antigen
(3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell
(4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC
(5) B cell proliferates.
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2