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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 7
Chapter 17, Problem 7

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.

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1
Step 1: Understand the role of each antibody class listed (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM) in the immune system.
Step 2: Recall that IgE antibodies are specifically known for binding to mast cells and basophils.
Step 3: Recognize that when IgE antibodies bind to allergens, they trigger mast cells to release histamine and other chemicals, causing allergic reactions.
Step 4: Compare this function with the other antibody classes to confirm that none of them are primarily involved in allergic responses via mast cell binding.
Step 5: Conclude that the antibody class involved in allergic reactions by binding to mast cells is IgE.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunoglobulin E (IgE)

IgE is a class of antibodies primarily involved in allergic reactions. It binds to receptors on mast cells and basophils, triggering the release of histamine and other mediators when allergens are encountered, leading to symptoms of allergy.
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IgE

Mast Cells and Their Role in Immunity

Mast cells are immune cells found in tissues that play a key role in allergic responses. When IgE antibodies bound to their surface recognize allergens, mast cells release inflammatory chemicals like histamine, causing allergy symptoms such as swelling and itching.
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Introduction to Cells of the Immune System

Antibody Classes and Functions

Antibodies (immunoglobulins) are proteins produced by B cells with different classes (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM), each having distinct roles. Understanding these classes helps identify which antibody is involved in specific immune responses, such as IgE in allergies.
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Classes of Antibodies
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How would each of the following prevent infection?

a. Antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae

b. Antibodies against host cell mannose

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

The first antibodies synthesized; especially effective against microorganisms.

910
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Textbook Question

a. In the following graph, at time A the host was injected with tetanus toxoid. Show the response to a booster dose at time B.

b. Draw the antibody response of this same individual to exposure to a new antigen at time B.

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Textbook Question

Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.

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Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:

(1) TH cell produces cytokines

(2) B cell contacts antigen

(3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell

(4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC

(5) B cell proliferates.

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

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Textbook Question

Explain a function for the following types of cells: CTL, TH, and Treg. What is a cytokine?

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