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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 3
Chapter 17, Problem 3

Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.
Diagram of a typical antibody showing labeled heavy chains, light chains, variable and Fc regions, and antigen binding sites.

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1
Start by drawing the basic Y-shaped structure of a typical antibody molecule. This structure consists of two identical heavy chains and two identical light chains.
Label the two longer polypeptide chains as the heavy chains. These form the inner part of each arm of the Y and extend down to form the stem of the Y.
Label the two shorter polypeptide chains as the light chains. These are attached to the outer side of each heavy chain on the arms of the Y.
Identify and label the variable regions at the tips of both the heavy and light chains on each arm of the Y. These variable regions are responsible for antigen binding.
Label the Fc region as the stem of the Y, which is formed by the constant regions of the heavy chains. This region interacts with immune cells and complement proteins.
Indicate the antigen binding sites at the tips of the variable regions on the arms of the Y, where the antibody specifically binds to the antigen.
For the IgM antibody sketch, draw a pentameric structure composed of five Y-shaped units connected by a joining (J) chain, forming a circular or star-like shape.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibody Structure

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins composed of two heavy chains and two light chains linked by disulfide bonds. Each chain has variable and constant regions; the variable regions form the antigen-binding sites, while the constant regions determine the antibody's class and effector functions.
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Antibody Structure

Variable and Fc Regions

The variable regions at the tips of the antibody arms bind specifically to antigens, providing immune specificity. The Fc (fragment crystallizable) region, formed by the constant domains of the heavy chains, mediates interactions with immune cells and complement proteins.
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Genome Variability

IgM Antibody Structure and Function

IgM antibodies are pentameric, consisting of five Y-shaped units connected by a J chain, making them large and effective at agglutination and complement activation. Their structure allows multiple antigen-binding sites, enhancing early immune response.
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IgM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.

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views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

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Textbook Question

What does MHC stand for? What is the function of MHC? What types of T cells interact with MHC class I? With MHC class II?

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Textbook Question

Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.

931
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

826
views