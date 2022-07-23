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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 4
Chapter 17, Problem 4

Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.

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Start by identifying the two main types of lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity: T cells and B cells, each with distinct roles.
Explain that B cells are primarily responsible for humoral immunity by producing antibodies that target specific antigens on pathogens.
Describe that T cells contribute to cell-mediated immunity, with different subsets such as Helper T cells (which activate other immune cells) and Cytotoxic T cells (which kill infected cells).
Diagram the process where B cells recognize antigens, differentiate into plasma cells, and secrete antibodies, highlighting how antibodies neutralize pathogens or mark them for destruction.
Illustrate how Helper T cells recognize antigen-presenting cells and release cytokines to stimulate B cells and Cytotoxic T cells, and how Cytotoxic T cells directly destroy infected or abnormal cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

T Cell Function in Immunity

T cells are a type of lymphocyte that play a central role in cell-mediated immunity. They recognize infected or abnormal cells via antigen presentation and can directly kill infected cells (cytotoxic T cells) or help activate other immune cells (helper T cells). They are essential for targeting intracellular pathogens like viruses.
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Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

B Cell Function in Immunity

B cells are lymphocytes responsible for humoral immunity by producing antibodies. Upon activation by antigen exposure and helper T cells, B cells differentiate into plasma cells that secrete antibodies to neutralize pathogens or mark them for destruction. They primarily target extracellular pathogens.
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Cell Junctions

Interaction Between T Cells and B Cells

T cells and B cells collaborate to mount an effective immune response. Helper T cells activate B cells by providing necessary signals, enhancing antibody production. This interaction ensures a coordinated defense involving both cell-mediated and humoral immunity, crucial for clearing diverse infections.
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Regulatory T Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

Antibodies that protect the fetus and newborn.

1717
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

822
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

A newborn’s immunity to yellow fever.

931
views
Textbook Question

Explain a function for the following types of cells: CTL, TH, and Treg. What is a cytokine?

1919
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

826
views