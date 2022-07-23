Step 4: Evaluate each answer choice in light of this information: (a) is too general, (b) is incorrect because all cells make proteins, (c) is incorrect because eukaryotic cytoplasmic ribosomes are 80S and usually not targeted, (d) is correct because side effects arise due to action on 70S ribosomes in mitochondria of eukaryotic cells, (e) is incorrect if (d) is correct.