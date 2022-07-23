Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. Cell contents leak out.
c. The cell plasmolyzes.
d. The cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.
How does each of the following inhibit translation?
a. Chloramphenicol
b. Erythromycin
c. Tetracycline
d. Streptomycin
e. Oxazolidinone
f. Streptogramin
The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:
a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis
b. Inhibits protein synthesis
c. Injures the plasma membrane
d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above
List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?
Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. Binding with sterols
c. Binding to 80S ribosomes
d. Binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them