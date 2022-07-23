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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 6
Chapter 20, Problem 6

Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:
a. Because all cells have proteins
b. Only in the few cells that make proteins
c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes
d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells
e. None of the above is correct

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1
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of antibiotics that inhibit translation. These antibiotics target the ribosomes, which are the molecular machines responsible for protein synthesis in cells.
Step 2: Recall that prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S, while eukaryotic ribosomes are 80S. Many antibiotics specifically target 70S ribosomes to inhibit bacterial protein synthesis without affecting eukaryotic cells significantly.
Step 3: Consider why side effects occur. Although antibiotics target bacterial 70S ribosomes, mitochondria in eukaryotic cells also contain 70S-like ribosomes, which can be affected, leading to side effects.
Step 4: Evaluate each answer choice in light of this information: (a) is too general, (b) is incorrect because all cells make proteins, (c) is incorrect because eukaryotic cytoplasmic ribosomes are 80S and usually not targeted, (d) is correct because side effects arise due to action on 70S ribosomes in mitochondria of eukaryotic cells, (e) is incorrect if (d) is correct.
Step 5: Conclude that the side effects of translation-inhibiting antibiotics are due to their action on 70S ribosomes present in eukaryotic mitochondria, which explains why option (d) is the best choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Antibiotics Targeting Translation

Many antibiotics inhibit bacterial protein synthesis by targeting the 70S ribosomes unique to prokaryotes. This selective inhibition disrupts bacterial growth without directly affecting eukaryotic 80S ribosomes, making these antibiotics effective against bacteria while minimizing harm to human cells.
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Introduction to Translation

Differences Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Ribosomes

Prokaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes, while eukaryotic cells contain larger 80S ribosomes. This structural difference allows certain antibiotics to selectively inhibit bacterial translation without affecting eukaryotic protein synthesis, although some side effects may occur due to similarities in mitochondrial ribosomes.
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Prokaryotic Ribosomes

Side Effects Due to Mitochondrial Ribosomes

Eukaryotic mitochondria contain 70S ribosomes similar to bacterial ribosomes. Antibiotics targeting 70S ribosomes can inadvertently affect mitochondrial protein synthesis, leading to side effects in human cells despite the primary target being bacterial ribosomes.
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Mitochondria Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?

a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.

b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.

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Textbook Question

Cell membrane damage causes death because

a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.

b. Cell contents leak out.

c. The cell plasmolyzes.

d. The cell lacks a wall.

e. None of the above is correct.

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Textbook Question

How does each of the following inhibit translation?

a. Chloramphenicol

b. Erythromycin

c. Tetracycline

d. Streptomycin

e. Oxazolidinone

f. Streptogramin

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Textbook Question

The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that:

a. Inhibits cell wall synthesis

b. Inhibits protein synthesis

c. Injures the plasma membrane

d. Inhibits nucleic acid synthesis

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?

a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle

b. Binding with sterols

c. Binding to 80S ribosomes

d. Binding to DNA

e. All of the above will affect them

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