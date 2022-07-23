Step 5: For streptomycin, oxazolidinone, and streptogramin, identify their specific mechanisms: streptomycin causes misreading of mRNA by binding to the 30S subunit; oxazolidinone prevents formation of the initiation complex by binding to the 50S subunit; streptogramins bind to the 50S subunit and inhibit peptide elongation or cause premature release of the peptide.