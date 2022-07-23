A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?
a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.
b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.
Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. Cell contents leak out.
c. The cell plasmolyzes.
d. The cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.
How does each of the following inhibit translation?
a. Chloramphenicol
b. Erythromycin
c. Tetracycline
d. Streptomycin
e. Oxazolidinone
f. Streptogramin
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:
a. Because all cells have proteins
b. Only in the few cells that make proteins
c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes
d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells
e. None of the above is correct
Compare the method of action of the following pairs:
a. Penicillin and echinocandin
b. Imidazole and polymyxin B