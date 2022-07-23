Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 7
Chapter 20, Problem 7

Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. Binding with sterols
c. Binding to 80S ribosomes
d. Binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about factors that affect eukaryotic cells. Each option describes a different mechanism that could interfere with cellular functions.
Step 2: Analyze option (a) - inhibition of the mitotic spindle. The mitotic spindle is essential for chromosome separation during mitosis in eukaryotic cells, so inhibiting it will affect eukaryotic cells.
Step 3: Analyze option (b) - binding with sterols. Sterols, such as cholesterol, are components of eukaryotic cell membranes. Binding with sterols can disrupt membrane integrity, thus affecting eukaryotic cells.
Step 4: Analyze option (c) - binding to 80S ribosomes. Eukaryotic ribosomes are 80S (composed of 60S and 40S subunits). Binding to 80S ribosomes would interfere with protein synthesis in eukaryotic cells.
Step 5: Analyze option (d) - binding to DNA. DNA is present in eukaryotic cells, and binding to DNA can affect replication and transcription, thus impacting eukaryotic cells. After evaluating all options, determine which one does not affect eukaryotic cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Cell Structure and Function

Eukaryotic cells have distinct organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, and a cytoskeleton including the mitotic spindle, which is essential for chromosome separation during cell division. Understanding these structures helps explain how certain agents affect cell processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Cell Junctions

Sterols in Cell Membranes

Sterols, like cholesterol, are important components of eukaryotic cell membranes, contributing to membrane fluidity and integrity. Agents that bind sterols can disrupt membrane function, affecting eukaryotic cells specifically.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Archaeal Cell Membranes

Differences Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Ribosomes

Eukaryotic ribosomes are 80S, composed of 60S and 40S subunits, while prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S. Some drugs target 70S ribosomes specifically, so binding to 80S ribosomes affects eukaryotic cells differently, which is crucial for understanding selective toxicity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?

a. It disrupts transcription

b. It disrupts translation

c. It interferes with DNA replication

d. It causes mutations

e. It alters proteins

930
views
Textbook Question

Why does a cell die from the following antimicrobial actions?

a. Colistimethate binds to phospholipids.

b. Kanamycin binds to 70S ribosomes.

765
views
Textbook Question

Cell membrane damage causes death because

a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.

b. Cell contents leak out.

c. The cell plasmolyzes.

d. The cell lacks a wall.

e. None of the above is correct.

1705
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

How does each of the following inhibit translation?

a. Chloramphenicol

b. Erythromycin

c. Tetracycline

d. Streptomycin

e. Oxazolidinone

f. Streptogramin

719
views
Textbook Question

Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:

a. Because all cells have proteins

b. Only in the few cells that make proteins

c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes

d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells

e. None of the above is correct

877
views
Textbook Question

Compare the method of action of the following pairs:

a. Penicillin and echinocandin

b. Imidazole and polymyxin B

794
views