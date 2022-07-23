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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 8
Chapter 20, Problem 8

Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. Cell contents leak out.
c. The cell plasmolyzes.
d. The cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.

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1
Step 1: Understand the role of the cell membrane in maintaining cell integrity. The cell membrane acts as a selective barrier, controlling the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
Step 2: Consider what happens when the cell membrane is damaged. Damage to the membrane compromises its selective permeability, potentially allowing essential cell contents to leak out.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of membrane damage: (a) Osmotic lysis occurs when water influx causes the cell to burst, but this is more related to the cell wall's ability to withstand pressure rather than membrane damage alone.
Step 4: (b) Leakage of cell contents directly results from membrane damage because the membrane no longer contains the cytoplasm and other molecules inside the cell.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary reason cell membrane damage causes death is due to the loss of essential cell contents, making option (b) the correct explanation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Membrane Structure and Function

The cell membrane is a selectively permeable barrier that controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell. It maintains homeostasis by regulating ion flow and protecting cellular components. Damage to this membrane disrupts these functions, leading to cell death.
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Cell Junctions

Osmotic Lysis

Osmotic lysis occurs when water enters the cell excessively due to an imbalance in solute concentration, causing the cell to swell and burst. The cell membrane's integrity is crucial to prevent this; damage can lead to uncontrolled water influx and cell rupture.
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2) Cell Lysis of Invading Microbes

Cell Plasmolysis and Cell Wall Role

Plasmolysis is the shrinking of the cell membrane away from the cell wall due to water loss in hypertonic environments. The cell wall provides structural support and protection against osmotic pressure. Cells lacking a wall are more vulnerable to membrane damage and osmotic stress.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?

a. It disrupts transcription

b. It disrupts translation

c. It interferes with DNA replication

d. It causes mutations

e. It alters proteins

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Textbook Question

How does each of the following inhibit translation?

a. Chloramphenicol

b. Erythromycin

c. Tetracycline

d. Streptomycin

e. Oxazolidinone

f. Streptogramin

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Textbook Question

Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:

a. Because all cells have proteins

b. Only in the few cells that make proteins

c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes

d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells

e. None of the above is correct

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Textbook Question

This microorganism is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but is susceptible to protease inhibitors.

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Textbook Question

Compare the method of action of the following pairs:

a. Penicillin and echinocandin

b. Imidazole and polymyxin B

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Textbook Question

Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?

a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle

b. Binding with sterols

c. Binding to 80S ribosomes

d. Binding to DNA

e. All of the above will affect them

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