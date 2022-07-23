A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
How does each of the following inhibit translation?
a. Chloramphenicol
b. Erythromycin
c. Tetracycline
d. Streptomycin
e. Oxazolidinone
f. Streptogramin
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects:
a. Because all cells have proteins
b. Only in the few cells that make proteins
c. Because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes
d. At the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells
e. None of the above is correct
This microorganism is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but is susceptible to protease inhibitors.
Compare the method of action of the following pairs:
a. Penicillin and echinocandin
b. Imidazole and polymyxin B
Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. Binding with sterols
c. Binding to 80S ribosomes
d. Binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them