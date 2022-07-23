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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 10
Chapter 20, Problem 10

This microorganism is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but is susceptible to protease inhibitors.

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Step 1: Identify the key characteristics of the microorganism based on the problem statement: it is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but it is susceptible to protease inhibitors.
Step 2: Understand that typical bacteria are usually susceptible to antibiotics, so the microorganism is likely not a bacterium. Also, neuromuscular blocks affect nerve-muscle communication, which is not a typical target for microorganisms.
Step 3: Recognize that susceptibility to protease inhibitors suggests the microorganism relies on protease enzymes for its life cycle or pathogenicity. Protease inhibitors are commonly used against viruses, especially retroviruses like HIV.
Step 4: Recall that HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is resistant to antibiotics (which target bacteria) and neuromuscular blockers, but is effectively targeted by protease inhibitors, which block viral protease enzymes essential for viral maturation.
Step 5: Conclude that the microorganism described is most likely HIV, based on its unique susceptibility profile.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antibiotic Susceptibility

Antibiotic susceptibility refers to whether a microorganism can be inhibited or killed by antibiotics. Some microbes have intrinsic resistance or mechanisms that prevent antibiotics from affecting them, which is crucial for determining effective treatments.
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Neuromuscular Blockers and Their Targets

Neuromuscular blockers interfere with nerve signal transmission to muscles, typically targeting receptors or ion channels in eukaryotic cells. Microorganisms generally lack these neuromuscular junctions, making them inherently resistant to such agents.
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Protease Inhibitors and Their Mechanism

Protease inhibitors block the activity of protease enzymes, which are essential for processing proteins in some microorganisms, especially viruses. Susceptibility to protease inhibitors indicates the microorganism relies on protease activity for replication or survival.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?

a. It disrupts transcription

b. It disrupts translation

c. It interferes with DNA replication

d. It causes mutations

e. It alters proteins

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Textbook Question

Cell membrane damage causes death because

a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.

b. Cell contents leak out.

c. The cell plasmolyzes.

d. The cell lacks a wall.

e. None of the above is correct.

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Textbook Question

Compare the method of action of the following pairs:

a. Penicillin and echinocandin

b. Imidazole and polymyxin B

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Textbook Question

Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with:

a. Transcription in prokaryotic cells

b. Transcription in eukaryotic cells

c. Translation in prokaryotic cells

d. Translation in eukaryotic cells

e. DNA synthesis

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