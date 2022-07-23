A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. Cell contents leak out.
c. The cell plasmolyzes.
d. The cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.
Compare the method of action of the following pairs:
a. Penicillin and echinocandin
b. Imidazole and polymyxin B
Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with:
a. Transcription in prokaryotic cells
b. Transcription in eukaryotic cells
c. Translation in prokaryotic cells
d. Translation in eukaryotic cells
e. DNA synthesis