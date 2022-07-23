A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins
Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. Cell contents leak out.
c. The cell plasmolyzes.
d. The cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.
How does each of the following inhibit translation?
a. Chloramphenicol
b. Erythromycin
c. Tetracycline
d. Streptomycin
e. Oxazolidinone
f. Streptogramin
This microorganism is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but is susceptible to protease inhibitors.
Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with:
a. Transcription in prokaryotic cells
b. Transcription in eukaryotic cells
c. Translation in prokaryotic cells
d. Translation in eukaryotic cells
e. DNA synthesis
Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. Binding with sterols
c. Binding to 80S ribosomes
d. Binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them