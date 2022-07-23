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Ch. 20 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 20 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 9
Chapter 20, Problem 9

A drug that intercalates into DNA has the following effects. Which one leads to the others?
a. It disrupts transcription
b. It disrupts translation
c. It interferes with DNA replication
d. It causes mutations
e. It alters proteins

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what it means for a drug to intercalate into DNA. Intercalation involves the insertion of molecules between the base pairs of the DNA double helix, which can physically distort the DNA structure.
Step 2: Recognize that the primary effect of intercalation is on DNA itself, particularly on processes that directly involve DNA, such as replication and transcription, because the DNA structure is altered.
Step 3: Identify that disrupting DNA replication (option c) is the most direct consequence of DNA intercalation, since the replication machinery cannot properly read or copy the distorted DNA.
Step 4: Understand that disruption of replication can lead to mutations (option d) because errors may be introduced when the DNA is copied inaccurately due to the intercalation.
Step 5: Realize that mutations and disrupted transcription (option a) can subsequently affect translation (option b) and protein structure/function (option e), but these are downstream effects following the initial interference with DNA replication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Intercalation

DNA intercalation involves the insertion of molecules between DNA base pairs, distorting the double helix structure. This physical disruption can block enzymes like DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase, affecting processes such as replication and transcription.
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DNA Polymerases

DNA Replication and Transcription

DNA replication is the process of copying the DNA before cell division, while transcription is the synthesis of RNA from DNA. Intercalation can hinder these processes by preventing proper enzyme binding or progression along the DNA strand.
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Introduction to DNA Replication

Downstream Effects on Mutation and Protein Synthesis

Disruption of replication can cause mutations due to errors or incomplete copying, while transcription disruption affects mRNA production, leading to altered translation and protein synthesis. Thus, initial DNA damage cascades into mutations and abnormal proteins.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Cell membrane damage causes death because

a. The cell undergoes osmotic lysis.

b. Cell contents leak out.

c. The cell plasmolyzes.

d. The cell lacks a wall.

e. None of the above is correct.

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Textbook Question

This microorganism is not susceptible to antibiotics or neuromuscular blocks, but is susceptible to protease inhibitors.

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Textbook Question

Compare the method of action of the following pairs:

a. Penicillin and echinocandin

b. Imidazole and polymyxin B

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Textbook Question

Chloramphenicol binds to the 50S portion of a ribosome, which will interfere with:

a. Transcription in prokaryotic cells

b. Transcription in eukaryotic cells

c. Translation in prokaryotic cells

d. Translation in eukaryotic cells

e. DNA synthesis

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Textbook Question

Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?

a. Inhibition of the mitotic spindle

b. Binding with sterols

c. Binding to 80S ribosomes

d. Binding to DNA

e. All of the above will affect them

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