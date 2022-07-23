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Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and EyesProblem 7
Chapter 21, Problem 7

What complications can occur from HSV-1 infections?

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1
Understand that HSV-1 (Herpes Simplex Virus type 1) primarily causes oral herpes, which manifests as cold sores or fever blisters around the mouth.
Recognize that while HSV-1 infections are often mild, complications can arise, especially in immunocompromised individuals or when the virus spreads to other body parts.
Identify common complications such as herpetic keratitis, which is an infection of the eye that can lead to scarring and vision loss if untreated.
Consider the possibility of encephalitis, a serious complication where HSV-1 infects the brain, causing inflammation that can be life-threatening without prompt treatment.
Note other potential complications including herpetic whitlow (infection of the fingers), eczema herpeticum (widespread skin infection), and neonatal herpes if the virus is transmitted to a newborn.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1) Pathogenesis

HSV-1 is a common virus that primarily causes oral infections, establishing latency in sensory neurons. Understanding its life cycle, including initial infection, latency, and reactivation, is essential to grasp how it can lead to various complications.
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Common and Severe Complications of HSV-1

Complications from HSV-1 include cold sores, herpetic keratitis (eye infection), encephalitis (brain inflammation), and neonatal herpes. Recognizing these helps in identifying the clinical significance and potential severity of HSV-1 infections.
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Immune Response and Risk Factors

The host immune response controls HSV-1 but can be insufficient in immunocompromised individuals, increasing complication risks. Factors like age, immune status, and site of infection influence the severity and type of complications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.

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Textbook Question

You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see

a. Nothing.

b. Viruses.

c. Gram-positive cocci.

d. Eukaryotic cells.

e. Gram-negative cocci.

1228
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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below.

a. Pseudomonas

b. Staphylococcus aureus

c. Scabies

d. Sporothrix

e. Virus

Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.

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Textbook Question

What is in the MMR vaccine?

2026
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Textbook Question

A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below.

a. Pseudomonas

b. Staphylococcus aureus

c. Scabies

d. Sporothrix

e. Virus

Microscopic examination of the patient’s ulcer reveals 10μm ovoid cells.

747
views