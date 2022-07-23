Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.
What complications can occur from HSV-1 infections?
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Key Concepts
Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1) Pathogenesis
Common and Severe Complications of HSV-1
Immune Response and Risk Factors
You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see
a. Nothing.
b. Viruses.
c. Gram-positive cocci.
d. Eukaryotic cells.
e. Gram-negative cocci.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.
What is in the MMR vaccine?
A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Microscopic examination of the patient’s ulcer reveals 10μm ovoid cells.