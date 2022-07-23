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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 4
Chapter 24, Problem 4

Complete the following table.
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1
Identify the parameters or variables that the table requires to be completed. Typically, in microbiology tables, these could include microbial species, growth conditions, metabolic products, or biochemical test results.
Review the information provided in the image or accompanying text to extract relevant data points that correspond to each column and row of the table.
For each cell in the table, determine the relationship between the row and column headers. For example, if the table lists bacterial species and their ability to ferment certain sugars, check the data or experimental results to fill in whether fermentation occurs.
Use known microbiological principles or reference materials to infer missing values if direct data is not provided. For example, if a species is known to produce a certain enzyme, mark the corresponding cell accordingly.
Double-check the completed table for consistency and accuracy, ensuring that all entries align logically with microbiological knowledge and the data given.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Classification and Taxonomy

Understanding how microorganisms are classified based on characteristics such as morphology, genetic makeup, and metabolic properties is essential. Taxonomy helps organize microbes into groups like bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses, which is crucial for completing classification tables.
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Microbial Physiology and Metabolism

Knowledge of microbial metabolic pathways, energy sources, and growth requirements is important to fill in details about microbial functions. This includes understanding aerobic vs. anaerobic respiration, fermentation, and nutrient utilization.
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Microscopy and Staining Techniques

Familiarity with methods used to observe and differentiate microbes, such as Gram staining and microscopy, aids in identifying structural features. These techniques provide key information often required in classification tables.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.

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Textbook Question

List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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Textbook Question

A patient has been diagnosed as having pneumonia. Is this sufficient information to begin treatment with antimicrobial agents? Briefly discuss why or why not.

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