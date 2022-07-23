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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 4
Chapter 24, Problem 4

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.

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1
Understand the question: It asks which organism among the given options requires cell culture for diagnosis, specifically related to pneumonia.
Recall the characteristics of each organism: For example, Chlamydia and Mycoplasma are known to be difficult to culture using standard methods, with Chlamydia often requiring cell culture due to its obligate intracellular nature.
Identify which organism is an obligate intracellular pathogen: Chlamydia is an obligate intracellular bacterium, meaning it cannot grow on standard artificial media and requires living cells for culture.
Compare with other options: Mycoplasma lacks a cell wall but can be cultured on specialized media; Mycobacterium can be cultured on special media but does not require cell culture; Coccidioides and Histoplasma are fungi and can be cultured on fungal media.
Conclude that the organism requiring cell culture for pneumonia diagnosis is the obligate intracellular bacterium, Chlamydia.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Culture in Microbiology

Cell culture involves growing cells under controlled conditions, often used to cultivate organisms that cannot grow on standard media. Some pathogens, like Chlamydia, are obligate intracellular bacteria requiring living host cells for replication, making cell culture essential for their isolation and study.
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Characteristics of Chlamydia

Chlamydia is an obligate intracellular bacterium that cannot be grown on artificial media. It requires living host cells for growth, typically cultured in cell lines, which is why cell culture is necessary to diagnose infections caused by this pathogen.
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Etiology of Pneumonia

Pneumonia can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Understanding the specific pathogen's growth requirements, such as whether it needs cell culture or special media, is crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
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Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.

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Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.

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List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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